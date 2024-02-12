Previous governments in UP were involved in nepotism and corruption: CM Adityanath

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday alleged that previous governments in the state were involved in nepotism and corruption, and appointed their relatives to government positions while disregarding merit.

Inaugurating the ‘Gram Parikrama Yatra’ from Shuktirth Bangar, the chief minister said the youth of the state remained cheated during the tenure of the previous governments.

"Today, about 60,000 civil police constables are being recruited in the state without any discrimination,” he added.

Adityanath engaged with the beneficiaries of various government schemes, highlighting that over 99 per cent of last year's sugarcane price has been paid.

“Out of the 119 sugar mills operational in the state, 105 are settling payments to sugarcane farmers within 10 days. We are exerting pressure on the remaining mills. The double-engine government is steadfast in ensuring that hardworking 'Annadata' farmers receive their dues promptly,” Adityanath said.

"During previous administrations, daily riots plagued our state. The scars of the Muzaffarnagar riots lingered for months. What the double-engine government pledges, it delivers. In 2017, we promised you security. Today, the entire state is safe and moving towards prosperity," he added.

Adityanath said Muzaffarnagar is being recognised today because of its organic jaggery.

"The sweetness of our jaggery resonates not only across the state but also nationwide and globally," he added.

The chief minister said the main reason for the formation of the BJP government in the state was due to the farmers, who are first on the party's priority agenda.

He highlighted the ongoing 'Gram Parikrama Yatra', led by BJP Kisan Morcha, which is centered around nine resolutions.

These resolutions encompass water conservation, digital payments, cleanliness drives, vocal for local, domestic tourism, organic farming, promoting millets, encouraging rural sports, and providing healthcare and assistance to economically disadvantaged farmers, he said.

Through this yatra, awareness will be raised among the farmers and villagers regarding these resolutions.

The event saw the participation of several notable figures, including BJP State president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan and others. PTI ABN AS AS