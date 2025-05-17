Previous govts drowned Punjab in darkness: Kejriwal over drug menace

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), May 17 (PTI) AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused previous governments of drowning Punjab in darkness by allowing the drug menace to flourish in the state, and said his party government is undertaking a war against drugs.

Kejriwal was addressing a gathering at Jalalpur here as part of the state government's ongoing 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign.

"Drugs (menace) did not come in 5-10 days. Previous governments drowned Punjab in such a darkness that it seemed that no hope was left," he said.

"But I am happy that the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign has been rolled out...action is being taken against drug smugglers, their premises are being demolished, they are being arrested," said the former Delhi chief minister.

De-addiction centres are being opened, he further said.

Kejriwal also said people are taking responsibility to keep their villages and areas drug-free.

Each village will have to take responsibility in this regard, he said, assuring them all help from the state government.

Kejriwal highlighted that over 13,000 villages in Punjab are now being equipped with sports grounds to keep youth engaged and away from drugs.

"Every village will have facilities for games like volleyball and football, along with gyms. Five sets of sports equipment are being distributed in each village," he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, addressing the gathering, also slammed the past governments over the drug menace.

Mann commended the people of Jalalpur village for their initiative in reclaiming their youth from addiction.

"Those who've recovered and are now helping others are the best coaches we could ask for. If anyone in the village still struggles with addiction, help them get admitted to a de-addiction centre," he said.

Outlining his vision for Punjab, Mann said, "We want to bring back Punjab known for kabaddi, wrestling, brave soldiers, and vibrant 'bhangra'. Our youth deserve clean water, jobs, industry, and we will provide all that." He also called on village sarpanches to submit detailed presentations identifying locations for playgrounds, ponds, roads, libraries in schools, and health centres.

"Don't call these demand letters. Call them documents of your rights," Mann asserted.

Mann led the gathering to take a pledge: "I will not take drugs, and I will not allow drugs to be sold in my village. If anyone is addicted, I will counsel them, and if needed, take them to a de-addiction centre." PTI COR CHS KVK KVK