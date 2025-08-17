Previous govts stalled development in Delhi, says CM Gupta as Modi inaugurates two highways

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II on Sunday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta used the opportunity to lash out at the previous governments for playing an obstructionist role in the national capital's development.

Modi opened the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway, built at a cost of approximately Rs 11,000 crore, along with the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), at a grand ceremony held in Rohini, Sector-37.

During her address at the event, Gupta said that this day is not merely about the inauguration of two new highways for Delhi, but a living testimony to the visionary leadership and developmental resolve of Modi.

She accused the previous governments of repeatedly deceiving Delhi and charged that the benefits of central government schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana never reached the citizens of Delhi under their governance.

Gupta, who became the first chief minister from the BJP after 27 years, also said that earlier governments, driven by narrow self-interest, turned their back on the people and deliberately stalled development.

Highlighting various central government schemes and financial assistance, she expressed regret that they were never fully implemented by the previous government, despite the Centre’s contribution playing a historic role in strengthening Delhi’s infrastructure.

Citing the construction of international convention centres such as Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, redevelopment of Bijwasan railway station, new phases of Delhi Metro, she said that while previous governments pursued politics of obstructing development in Delhi, the Modi government has given Delhi momentum, speed and a path towards progress.

She also mentioned how lakhs of metric tonnes of waste have been recycled by the NHAI to build Delhi’s new roads, and expressed special thanks to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for the same.

The 10.1 km long Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs 5,360 crore. The section will also provide multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, Delhi Metro Blue and Orange lines, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and Dwarka cluster bus depot.

The stretch has been divided into two parts -- package I: 5.9 km from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21, and package II: 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana Border -- providing direct connectivity to Urban Extension Road-II.

Modi also inaugurated the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, built at a cost of around Rs 5,580 crore.

It will ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09. The new spurs will give direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the NCR.