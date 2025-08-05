Previous MVA govt's order mandating Marathi in schools not followed: MNS; seeks action

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) MNS leader Amit Thackeray on Tuesday claimed a government resolution issued under the previous MVA government, making Marathi compulsory in schools of all boards, is not being adhered to and demanded action against errant educational institutes.

"The decision by the then Uddhav Thackeray government to make learning Marathi mandatory in schools of all boards- CBSE, ICSE, IB and others- is being trampled upon," Amit stated in a letter addressed to Minister of State of the School Education Department Pankaj Bhoyar.

Amit, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, heads the students' wing of the MNS.

He demanded that the state education department demand a report on the implementation of the Marathi language GR (Government Resolution).

"Those schools that are avoiding teaching Marathi must face appropriate action, or their registration should be cancelled," he stated and demanded that the government ensure that all students in the state learn Marathi.

In 2020, the Maharashtra legislature passed a bill to make Marathi a compulsory subject across all schools in the state.

The incumbent Devendra Fadnavis government has faced a major backlash over the GRs on a three-language formula that made Hindi a default third language in primary schools.

The government was forced to cancel the GRs last month after MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav, launched strident protests against the alleged "imposition" of Hindi in Maharashtra. PTI PR NSK