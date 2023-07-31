Previous non-BJP govts' wrong policies kept UP poor, 'bimaru': CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attacked the state's previous non-BJP dispensations for keeping it poor and 'bimaru' (backward), and asserted that the BJP's 'double-engine' government gave it a new identity.

He was addressing beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) at the Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College campus here.

"Today, the world recognises that Uttar Pradesh is not a poor and ailing state but a state where over five crore people have risen above the poverty line during the last six years," the chief minister said.

Adityanath also transferred Rs 51.52 crore to the bank accounts of 5,100 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) beneficiaries and handed over symbolic keys of houses to 12 beneficiaries.

Attacking rival political parties, the chief minister said the Congress, SP and BSP governments ruled for a long time and deprived the public of the benefits of various schemes.

"Congress could not remove poverty but gave empty slogans. SP's slogans became symbols of corruption in the clutches of casteism and anarchy, while the BSP's 'elephant' (election symbol) devoured the entire state, leaving Uttar Pradesh far behind other states in the race for development," he said.

"Work of development and public welfare seen in Uttar Pradesh in the last six years could have been done earlier also but the previous governments lacked willpower. They exploited farmers, and traders, did injustice to the youth and endangered the safety of women," Adityanath added.

Describing the PM Awas Yojana as a gift from the prime minister, he said, "Houses should be built on time with the instalment amount. If someone asks for money, inform me directly. The beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana will also be given the benefits of ration cards, electricity connection, cooking gas connections, and the Ayushman Yojana." "Fifty-four lakh poor people have got houses under PM Awas Yojana (Urban) in Uttar Pradesh. Besides, 43,600 houses are sanctioned in Gorakhpur out of which 35,500 houses have been completed. Apart from this, 61,184 houses were provided in the last six years in rural areas," Adityanath said.

"Being one of the safest states in the country, Uttar Pradesh is a preferred destination for investors. Good roads in Gorakhpur are adding to its glory. A new picture of development is visible in Gorakhpur," he said.

Stating that investors from around the world want to come here (Gorakhpur) to invest, the chief minister said Gorakhpur has become a modern hub of education with four universities.

He also appealed to people to join the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign to be launched later this month and added, "We have a responsibility towards our country and soil to avoid spreading filth and resisting anarchy and corruption. Inform the administration about anarchy, hooliganism, and corruption. The administration will take care of it." Referring to the past outbreaks of encephalitis in the state, he said, "From July 15 to November 15, Gorakhpur and surrounding areas used to be under the terror of encephalitis. Over 50,000 children died in 40 years. The double-engine government has controlled encephalitis and only the announcement of its eradication is to be made." PTI ABN COR NAV IJT IJT