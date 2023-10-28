Previous Thackeray govt responsible for big-ticket projects going out of Maharashtra: Minister

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Saturday alleged the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government was responsible for big-ticket projects like Vedanta Foxconn moving out of the state.

Advertisment

He demanded that Shiv Sena (UBT) apologise to the people for "making investors lose the faith and confidence in the state government".

"The Thackeray government was solely responsible for big businesses like Vedanta Foxconn, Airbus Tata and Bulk Drug Park moving out of Maharashtra," he alleged.

The Thackeray government had played a major role in driving out businesses from Maharashtra. Instead of playing politics on big projects, they must apologize to the people of the state for making investors lose faith and confidence in the state government, he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray criticised the Eknath Shinde-led government after some projects chose Gujarat as the investment destination over Maharashtra. PTI PR NSK