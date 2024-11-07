Previous YSRCP govt ruined power sector: Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati, Nov 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday alleged that the previous YSRCP government "devastated" the power sector, burdening the state electricity department with a debt of Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

Speaking at a public meeting in Thallayapalem village, Naidu claimed that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government cancelled solar and wind power projects... This led to unnecessary payments totaling Rs 9,000 crore.

"The government that came to power in 2019 ruined the power sector, leaving it with a debt of Rs 1.26 lakh crore," Naidu stated.

He also alleged that the YSRCP government raised power charges multiple times, placing a financial burden of Rs 32,000 crore on consumers from 2019 to 2024.

He further claimed that Rs 500 crore was paid without utilizing wind power and that an additional Rs 1,235 crore went to Hinduja for unfulfilled contracts. Naidu highlighted cost escalations in the Krishnapatnam, VTPS, and Polavaram hydel projects due to non-completion.

Promising no power rate hikes for the next five years, Naidu inaugurated a Rs 500 crore, 400/200 KV gas-insulated power substation in Thallayapalem. He also virtually inaugurated five substations across the state, costing Rs 702 crore, and laid the foundation for 14 AP Transco projects valued at Rs 4,665 crore. PTI STH SSK KH