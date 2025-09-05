Previously sanctioned funds not used in J-K, raise the issue with Centre: Mehbooba Mufti to CM

Srinagar, Sep 5 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to raise with the Centre the issue of flood management packages previously sanctioned for the Union Territory lying unutilised. She also urged him to start dredging and other related works in River Jhelum immediately to safeguard the lives and properties of the people.

Mufti visited various flood-ravaged areas in Bijbehara of south Kashmir's Anantnag district to take stock of the situation and express solidarity with the affected people.

"I appeal to Omar Abdullah to take up with the Centre the issue of Rs 1,630 crore, sanctioned under Prime Minister's package for River Jhelum, that was not used here," she told reporters.

Mufti said Jammu and Kashmir had also taken a Rs 1,500 crore loan from the World Bank for the post-2014 flood reconstruction and recovery efforts, but the work has not yet been completed.

"Dredging in Jhelum and Tawi rivers was to be undertaken to safeguard people from future floods. He (Abdullah) should raise this issue so that in future, people are saved," she said.

The PDP chief warned that next time the situation could be much worse and can cause more losses.

"I urge him (Abdullah) to raise this issue with the Centre, and start working on Jhelum and other water bodies by erecting bunds, dredging and desilting, so that in future people and their crops are saved," she added. PTI SSB RUK RUK