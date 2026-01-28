Prez Budget address less useful, need stronger focus on self-reliance, foreign policy: Mayawati

Lucknow, Jan 28 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said President Droupadi Murmu's address in Parliament marking the start of the Budget Session appeared "more traditional and less useful for common people".

She said the government must inspire greater public confidence on matters of self-reliance, foreign policy and economic challenges.

In an X post in Hindi, Mayawati said that while the Budget Session began with President Murmu's address of the joint sitting of Parliament, the speech did not sufficiently raise new hope for swift resolution of the country's pressing problems or firmly steering it towards true self-reliance.

"With the Budget Session beginning today, people were expecting an address that would generate fresh hope for quick solutions to the country's burning issues and take India decisively towards self-reliance, but to many it appeared more traditional and less useful for common people," she said.

Referring to the global situation, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the world is witnessing widespread turbulence as the United States pursues an "America First" policy, and it is natural for India to be impacted by these developments.

"At such a time, the government's excessive reliance on the private sector as a solution raises concerns and apprehensions among people about how effective this approach will be in the Indian context," Mayawati said.

She remarked that while the government aggressively targets its political opponents inside and outside Parliament, people expect the same intensity when it comes to strengthening public confidence on matters of national and public interest.

"As the government attacks its opponents politically, people are waiting for the same sharpness and clarity on issues like self-reliance, foreign policy and public welfare," she said, adding that such resolve should be clearly reflected during the Budget Session.

Mayawati further said that India's trade agreement with the European Union after nearly two decades should benefit not only big industrialists and wealthy capitalists, but also ensure the welfare and interests of the common people.

"The India-EU trade agreement must serve the interests of the masses along with those of big capitalists," she said.