Prez completes 3 yrs in office; says always endeavours to connect all with nation's progress

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu completed three years in office on Friday and said she always endeavours to effectively connect all sections of society, especially the underprivileged and backward classes, with the country's development journey.

In her short remarks on the occasion of the launch of various initiatives to mark the third year of her presidency, she expressed happiness over the fact that Rashtrapati Bhavan became more accessible for divyangjan (persons with disabilities).

Murmu (67) was sworn in as the 15th President on July 25, 2022, making her the country's first tribal head of state.

The president said that it is a matter of satisfaction that in the past three years, many decisions were taken and works were done which increased the engagement of citizens with Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"It is always our endeavour to effectively connect all sections of society, especially the underprivileged and backward classes, with the country's development journey," she said.

President's Estate has become divyangjan-friendly estate, according to a statement issued by Murmu's office.

The president expressed confidence that various new initiatives will take place in the coming days, it said.

"Rashtrapati Bhavan, Amrit Udyan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum became divyangjan-friendly premises after implementing the 50-point recommendation by the Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities," the statement said.

Murmu launched the commencement of initiatives to make Rashtrapati Bhavan "Net Zero" by March 2027.

The official websites of Rashtrapati Bhavan are now available in 22 Indian languages, the statement said.

The President also launched 'e-Upahaar season 2' to auction over 250 items, according to the statement.

e-Upahaar is an auction portal of President's Secretariat meant for auctioning of gift items presented to President and former Presidents of India "All proceeds from the auction will be donated to initiatives supporting the welfare of children," the statement said.

Various facilities for visitors and residents of the President's Estates, such as the visitor facilitation centre at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Nilayam Nikunj at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad, cafeteria, souvenir shop and reception at Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra (Uttarakhand) and a renovated gym at the President's Estate here were also launched by the president.

On the occasion, an e-book carrying glimpses of the past one year of Murmu's presidency was also launched.

A page titled "Global Bonds" gave details of her foreign trips mentioning that the president visited New Zealand, Fiji, Timor-Leste, Algeria, Mauritania, Malawi, Portugal, the Slovak Republic and Rome.

She is the first Indian head of state to have visited Fiji, Algeria, Mauritania and Malawi, according to the e-book.

Murmu received the highest award in Fiji and Timor-Leste and an honorary doctorate in Algeria and the Slovak Republic during her visit.

The president, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces, visited Siachen base camp and paid tributes at the Siachen war memorial, the e-book mentions.

She has been promoting inclusivity through different initiatives, including hosting of a 'purple fest' (an event celebrating diversity) and inviting divyangjans to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and its famed Amrit Udyan.

Murmu met tribal leaders from various walks of life and different regions of the country, the e-book mentions in a page titled 'Tribal Connect'.

She met children during her visits in various parts of the country and promoted women-led development through interacting with women from all walks of life, especially from tribal and self-help groups, it said.

"The President delivered around 25 convocation addresses including at AIIMS, National Institute of Designs, BIT Mesra, NALSAR and National Forensic Sciences University," the e-book said.

The President's office also took steps to further increase citizen engagement with the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Over 11 lakh people have visited Amrit Udyan, around 2.5 lakh to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and 3.4 lakh to the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, it said. PTI AKV ZMN