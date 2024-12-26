Prez confers Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on 17 children for excellence in various fields

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 children from , recognising their exceptional courage and outstanding achievements in various fields, including art, culture and sports.

The award honours extraordinary accomplishments in seven categories: art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service, sports and environment.

The honourees -- seven boys and 10 girls selected from 14 states and Union territories -- were presented with a medal, certificate and a citation booklet as part of their recognition.

Among them was Keya Hatkar, a 14-year-old author and disability advocate who was recognised for her excellence in art and culture.

Despite living with spinal muscular atrophy, she has become a bestselling author and founded initiatives like "IM POSSIBLE" and "SMA-ART", which promote inclusivity and disability awareness.

Ayaan Sajad, a 12-year-old Sufi singer from Kashmir, was honoured for his soulful contributions to Kashmiri music and culture.

His songs, including hits like "Beder Dad Chane," have gained widespread popularity on social media, inspiring young people to connect with their roots.

Vyas Om Jignesh, a 17-year-old with cerebral palsy, was honoured for his dedication to Sanskrit literature, having memorised over 5,000 shlokas and performed in more than 500 shows across India.

His contributions to cultural preservation have earned him national acclaim.

In the bravery category, Saurav Kumar, a 9-year-old, was awarded for saving three girls from drowning, while 17-year-old Ioanna Thapa was honoured for rescuing 36 residents of a flat from a fire, displaying quick thinking and courage.

The award for innovation went to Sindhoora Raja, 15, for her technological contributions, such as self-stabilizing devices for Parkinson's patients, which have had a positive impact on many lives.

Similarly, cybersecurity entrepreneur Risheek Kumar, 17, was lauded for founding Kashmir’s first cybersecurity firm and launching the "Hack Free Bharat" initiative.

In sports, Hembati Nag, a judo player from a Naxal-affected region, was recognized for her silver medal at the Khelo India National Games, while 9-year-old Saanvi Sood's record-breaking mountaineering feats, including summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, won hearts.

Chess prodigy Anish Sarkar, at just 3 years old, made history as the youngest FIDE-ranked player.

President Murmu congratulated the young achievers, emphasising their role in inspiring a generation to excel and contribute to society.

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development had announced in a statement that it would celebrate Veer Bal Diwas and the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar through nationwide activities, highlighting the achievements and potential of India’s youth. PTI UZM ARD ARD