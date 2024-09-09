Prez has forwarded BJP's complaint on AAP govt's violation of Constitution to MHA: Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) A memorandum submitted to President Droupadi Murmu by BJP MLAs seeking the dismissal of the AAP government for alleged violation of the Constitution has been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said on Monday.

Delhi government’s failure to constitute the 6th Delhi Finance Commission and not taking any action on the CAG report is a "violation of the Constitution", Gupta claimed in a statement.

A delegation of BJP MLAs met the president on August 30 and submitted a memorandum, urging her "urgent intervention" in the "constitutional crisis plaguing Delhi" due to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's imprisonment.

"The president, taking cognisance of the memorandum, has forwarded it to the home secretary for appropriate attention," Gupta said sharing a letter from the president's secretariat.

Gupta said he has urged the home secretary to take "immediate and appropriate action" on the matter.

Earlier, Gupta had said that the "paralysis of governance" in Delhi was caused by the chief minister being in jail for more than four months on serious corruption charges.

“Kejriwal has refused to resign, creating an unprecedented situation that has led to a complete breakdown of governance in Delhi. Critical administrative decisions are being delayed, and essential services are severely affected, directly impacting the lives of Delhi’s citizens,” he had said.

The Delhi chief minister is in judicial custody since his arrest on March 21 in the excise policy case.