Prez highlight govt's commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunities

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday outlined the government's commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunities, highlighting the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas'.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session, President Murmu expressed a steadfast dedication to fair opportunities for every segment of the society.

"My government guided by the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' is committed to provide fair opportunities to every section of the society," she said.

President Murmu said extension of reservation benefits to the economically weaker sections of the general category mark a significant step towards a more inclusive society.

In terms of educational achievements, Murmu said substantial increase in enrolment across various communities has been noted as Scheduled Caste students enrolment witnessed a commendable rise of about 44 per cent, while Scheduled Tribe students experienced an increase of more than 65 per cent.

Other Backward Classes also saw an encouraging surge of more than 44 per cent, reflecting the positive impact of the government's inclusive policies, she added.

Addressing educational disparities, the president highlighted the introduction of 27 per cent reservation under the central quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in both undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.

The National Commission for Backward Classes has been granted constitutional status and five places associated with Baba Saheb Ambedkar have been developed as Panchteerth, she added.