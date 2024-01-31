Prez lauds strides made in health sector under Modi govt

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday hailed the strides made in the health sector in the country in the last 10 years, noting that the number of MBBS seats has more than doubled, while 16 new AIIMS and 315 medical colleges have been established.

In her address to the joint sitting of both houses, Murmu said 157 nursing colleges are also being established as she lauded the work done by the Modi government.

Speaking about the benefits of the health schemes initiated by the Modi government, Mumru said in addition to the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, the Centre is also providing free treatment in various hospitals which has helped citizens save nearly Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

Digital Health IDs of around 53 crore people have been created under the Ayushman Bharat Health Account, she said.

Murmu said the Jan Aushadhi Kendras have helped citizens save about Rs 28,000 crore on the purchase of medicines.

"Prices of coronary stents, knee implants and cancer medicines have also been reduced. Due to this, patients are saving approximately Rs 27,000 crore every year," Murmu stated.

She said the government is also running a programme to provide free dialysis to kidney patients. More than 21 lakh patients are availing this facility every year which has helped patients save Rs one lakh every year.

"There were seven AIIMS and less than 390 medical colleges in the country till 2014, while, in the last decade 16 AIIMS and 315 medical colleges have been established," she said.

"In the past decade, the number of MBBS seats has more than doubled," Murmu said.

She further said the PLI scheme is also benefiting the electronic, pharma, food processing and medical devices sectors. Production has started in dozens of projects related to medical devices.

"My government has also developed three bulk drug parks in the country," Murmu said.

The government, she noted, has made continuous efforts to propagate the Indian traditions of Yoga, Pranayam and Ayurveda to the entire world.

"Last year, representatives of 135 countries did yoga together at the United Nations headquarters. This is a record in itself. My government has set up a new Ministry for the development of Ayush. The World Health Organisation's first Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is being established in India," she added.