Prez leaves Kartavya Path after 76th Republic Day parade ends

New Delhi: The Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path concluded with the national anthem, as President Droupadi Murmu and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who was the chief guest at the event, left in the traditional buggy.

Advertisment

This year's parade showcased India's cultural diversity and military prowess.

President Murmu was escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the seniormost regiment of the Indian Army. The president left with the chief guest in the buggy.

Hundreds of tri-colour balloons, celebrating 75 years of the Indian constitution, were also released.

Advertisment

India commemorated the platinum jubilee of the enactment of the Constitution on Sunday, giving this Republic Day extra significance.

The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950.