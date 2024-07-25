Prez meets sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, congratulates him on winning international award

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday met renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik and congratulated him on winning an international award during the recently organised sand sculpture championship in Russia.

"It is a memorable day for me that I met President madam and briefed her about my achievement. She was very happy to know about it and congratulated me for winning the award," Pattnaik told PTI here.

The event -- International Sand Sculpture Championship -- was organised from July 4-12 in St Petersburg at the iconic Peter and Paul Fortress. The world's 21 master sculptors participated in the event.

Pattnaik created a 12-foot sculpture depicting Lord Jagannath on a chariot and his devotee Balaram Das, the famous Odia poet of the 14th century.

He also gave a description of his sand art during his meeting with the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Pattnaik, a Padma Shri awardee, has participated in more than 65 international sand art championships and festivals around the world and won accolades for the country. His sand arts try to convey different social messages. PTI AKV AKV SKY SKY