Prez Murmu appreciates Singapore's strong stand against terrorism following Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday appreciated the strong stand of Singapore against terrorism following the heinous attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in April this year.

Welcoming a delegation from Singapore to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that even in an uncertain global environment, the India-Singapore comprehensive strategic partnership is flourishing.

The delegation led by Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore, had called on Murmu here. The delegation is in Delhi for the third meeting of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR).

She fondly recalled the State Visit of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam earlier this year, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of establishment of "our bilateral relations." Murmu said that such regular interactions at the highest levels, including through the ISMR will provide continued momentum to our multifaceted ties.

"The President appreciated the strong stand of Singapore against terrorism following the heinous attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Twenty-six people were killed by terrorists in cold blood during a terrorist attack on April 22 this year in Pahalgam.

Murmu said that Singapore is a key partner in India's Act East policy, MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) Vision and Indo-Pacific Vision.

"We have strong partnerships in the areas of trade, investment, defence, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges," the President said.

She said that it is a matter of satisfaction that the partnership is now also expanding into emerging areas of cooperation such as skilling, green economy, and FinTech.