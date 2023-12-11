Prez Murmu asks docs to spread awareness about maintaining healthy lifestyle for healthy heart

Lucknow, Dec 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu Monday asked all doctors involved in treating cardiac ailments to spread awareness among people about maintaining a healthy lifestyle for a healthy heart.

Doctors can treat a few hundred people in the hospital but raising awareness can benefit hundreds and thousands of people, she said at a function of the Divine Heart Foundation (India) here.

She expressed confidence that doctors will pay special attention to preventive heart care and will also provide good medical facilities to citizens at low cost.

"I request all doctors associated with heart care to spread awareness about lifestyle for a healthy heart among the people of the society," the President said.

Murmu said humanity at its best is seen in hospitals where the spirit of 'Nar Seva Narayan Seva' is strong. The objective behind establishing Divine Heart Hospital and Research Center is based on this feeling, she said and appreciated the spirit of service to humanity.

Speaking on the occasion, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The first happiness is that of having a healthy body." "This applies even more deeply in India, a country with a population of 140 crores. The greater the population the greater the possibility of health-related problems compared to other countries.

"Therefore, since 2014, ever since our government came under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have been continuously doing such work which can make our country a healthy nation," Singh said.

By taking steps towards the construction of 15 new AIIMS and a large number of medical colleges in the country, the government has strengthened the health infrastructure, he added. PTI SAB NSD NSD