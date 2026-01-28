Prez Murmu cities Macaulay's 'conspiracies' in her Parl speech, hails Somnath's enduring spirit

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Through "Macaulay's conspiracies", a sense of "inferiority" was instilled among the people of India during the colonial period, and now, for the first time since independence, the Indian government has shown the courage to "strike a blow" on this, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday.

Addressing a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament, which marked the start of the Budget Session, she said, for the country to reach the goal of 'Viksit Bharat', as much importance is required to be given to national self-respect and cultural pride as to modern development.

"From the cultural perspective, India is among the richest nations in the world. My government is working to transform this heritage into a source of strength for the country," Murmu said.

In her address, she also made a reference to British official Macaulay and his policies during the colonial rule in the 19th century.

"Through Macaulay's conspiracies, a sense of inferiority was instilled among the people of India during the colonial period. Now, for the first time since independence, my government has shown the courage to strike a blow on this," the President said.

Murmu said today, the nation is working on every front to preserve and "enrich its own cultural heritage." "In this direction, through the efforts of my government, the sacred relics of Bhagwan Buddha have returned to India after 125 years. These relics have now been offered for public viewing," she said.

The sacred Piprahwa relics, which include bone fragments believed to be of the Buddha, among other relics, originally excavated in northern India in 1898, and a set of recently repatriated gems, are currently part of a grand exposition in Delhi.

Titled, 'The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One,' it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3.

Murmu said 2026 also marks the completion of 75 years since the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat's Saurashtra.

"The thousand year journey since the attacks on the Somnath Temple stands as a symbol of India's religious devotion, Sanatan culture and enduring faith. The enthusiasm with which people across the country participated in the Somnath Swabhimaan Parv has been truly unmatched," she added.

The President said some time ago, the establishment of Gangaikonda-Cholapuram by Rajendra Chola completed one thousand years. This occasion, too, has given crores of Indians an opportunity to feel proud about their glorious past, she said.

Murmu emphasised that "our nation has been a centre of ancient learning".

This body of knowledge was preserved for thousands of years, generation after generation, in the form of ancient manuscripts. However, due to "foreign invasions and the neglect in the years following Independence, this priceless heritage has suffered serious loss," she said.

Now, the government is taking steps to preserve this vast reservoir of knowledge. Through the Gyan Bharatam Mission, digitisation of ancient manuscripts has begun across the country, the President emphasised.

"These efforts will play an important role in preserving the Indian knowledge tradition and making it accessible to the people in future," she said.

Murmu said, "My government is also establishing tribal museums to preserve the rich tribal heritage of the country".

As a part of this, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum in Chhattisgarh was inaugurated recently.

"I am happy to announce that by getting the Constitution translated in Santhali language, my government has enhanced the pride of tribal community," she added.

The President asserted that when "we respect our traditions and culture, the world also respects them." Last year, the UNESCO included "our Diwali festival" in its list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity. Besides the increasing popularity of Diwali across the world, this recognition by UNESCO has been a matter of great pride for all Indians, she said.

She further said that amid different opinions and diverse viewpoints, "there has been unanimity about nothing being greater than the nation".

"Venerable Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru Ji, Babasaheb, Sardar Patel, JP Ji, Lohia Ji, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Ji have all shared the belief that differences of opinion on issues are natural in democracy, but there are certain subjects which are beyond all differences," she said.

The resolve of 'Viksit Bharat', the security of India, 'Atmanirbharata', the campaign for 'Swadeshi', efforts toward national unity, 'Swachhata', and on all such matters concerning the nation, "the Parliamentarians must stand united. This precisely is the spirit of our Constitution," she said.

"Therefore, today I urge all of you: let every Member of Parliament take a unified stand on issues of national interest as participants in the nation's development, and infuse new energy into India's progress," Murmu said.

Today, all citizens can see that India stands at an "important stage" in its journey towards the future. The impact of the decisions being taken today will be seen in the years to come, the President said.

"The goal of Viksit Bharat is not limited to any one government or one generation. It is a continuous journey. In this journey, the efforts, discipline and continuity of all of us are important. In the times to come, the nation's progress will be shaped by its collective determination," she said. PTI KND AMJ AMJ