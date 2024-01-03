President Droupadi Murmu condoles loss of lives in Assam accident

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Assam and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least 12 people were killed and around 30 sustained injuries on Wednesday in a head-on collision between a coal-laden truck and a bus in Golaghat district of the northeastern state.

असम के गोलाघाट में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में अनेक लोगों की आकस्मिक मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। मैं शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति गहन संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं और घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 3, 2024

"The news of the death of many people in a road accident in Golaghat, Assam is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.