President Droupadi Murmu condoles loss of lives in Assam accident

NewsDrum Desk
03 Jan 2024
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the cadets during the presentation of the President’s Colour to Armed Forces Medical College, in Pune

President Droupadi Murmu (File image)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Assam and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least 12 people were killed and around 30 sustained injuries on Wednesday in a head-on collision between a coal-laden truck and a bus in Golaghat district of the northeastern state.

"The news of the death of many people in a road accident in Golaghat, Assam is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.

