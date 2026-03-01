Prez Murmu condoles loss of lives in explosion in Nagpur factory

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in an explosion at a factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

At least 17 people were killed and 18 others injured in the blast at the explosives manufacturing factory at Raulgaon in Nagpur district on Sunday morning, police said.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of lives in the explosion at a factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra. I express my profound condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi. PTI AKV DV DV