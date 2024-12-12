Prez Murmu congratulates D Gukesh for wining world chess championship

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated D Gukesh for becoming the youngest player to win the world chess championship and said he has done India immensely proud.

Advertisment

"His victory stamps the authority of India as a chess powerhouse. Well done Gukesh! On behalf of every Indian, I wish you sustained glory in the future," Murmu said.

Gukesh on Thursday became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of a thrilling showdown in Singapore.

"Heartiest congratulations to Gukesh for becoming the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship. He has done India immensely proud. His victory stamps the authority of India as a chess powerhouse. Well done Gukesh! On behalf of every Indian, I wish you sustained glory in the future," the President said in a post on X.