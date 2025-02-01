Prez Murmu encourages adults to foster love for reading among children for nation-building

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) President Draupadi Murmu on Saturday urged people to focus on the creation and promotion of books for children, emphasising that every adult should take it as a responsibility to nurture the habit of reading in children.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 53rd New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) at the Bharat Mandapam, Murmu described reading books as a "transformative experience," stressing it is much more than merely a hobby.

"I appeal everyone to give special importance to the creation and promotion of books for children. One of the best habits we can develop in our children is the love for reading books. Every elder should take it up as an important duty," the President during her speech.

Encouraging children to read different kinds of books -- apart from those prescribed as part of the syllabus -- Murmu said it will help them uncover their potential and capabilities and guide them to become good human beings.

"Developing the habit of reading among our children should be done in a concerted and consistent manner by elders, teachers, writers, publishers, voluntary organisations, social workers, media groups and everyone who can contribute to this cause. When you make a child enjoy reading, you contribute to nation-building," she added.

Happy that the book fair, which this year has "Republic@75" as its theme, highlights the journey of India as a Republic during the last 75 years, Murmu said, adding it provides an "excellent expression to India's cultural diversity, its abiding unity and impressive progress".

She also expressed her happiness on Russia being the "focus country" this year and said its special participation in the fair will help strengthen cultural bonds between the two countries.

Authors and speakers from 50 countries, including France, Qatar, Spain, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Columbia, are set to participate in NDWBF 2025.

"I am glad to know that many other countries also participate in this Fair. I am happy that the Russian Federation, the focus country of this fair, will organise various literary events, activities for children and cultural performances," she added.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, food critic Pushpesh Pant, senior politician Shashi Tharoor, Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, poet Kumar Vishwas, and filmmaker Prakash Jha are among the prominent speakers from diverse fields such as literature, governance, technology, art, and cinema, participating in the fair.

Also, several literature festivals, including 'Brahmaputra Literature Festival', 'Prabhat Prakashan', 'Bharat Literature Festival', 'Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival', 'Penguin Dialogues' and the 'Great Indian Book Tour', will be held parallelly as part of the fair.

Among the new additions at this year’s NDWBF are a dedicated authors' lounge for authors to engage and the 'Children's Corner', which will offer a wide range of storytelling, literary, art, craft, and dance sessions for young visitors.

The event, which will come to a close on February 9, will have free entry for students in school uniform and senior citizens. PTI MG DIV TIR TIR