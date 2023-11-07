Prez Murmu hails GB Pant university for 'world-class' agriculture education, research

Dehradun, Nov 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday hailed the Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, saying the institute's contribution to the expansion of agricultural education and research in the country for the past six decades is "world-class". Addressing the 35th convocation of the GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology at Pantnagar, the president said the institute has helped rural communities by developing climate-resilient technologies through the use of modern technology.

Advertisment

"These endeavours of the university in the field of sustainable agriculture are indeed commendable," she said.

The institute's contribution to the expansion of agricultural education and research has been "world-class", Murmu said as she showered praise on the varsity for recently developing seven disease-resistant dalhani crops out of a total of 21 developed by different agricultural universities across the country. The president recalled Nobel laureate American agronomist Norman Borlaug describing GB Pant University as the "harbinger of the green revolution".

Varieties of Mexican wheat developed by Borlaug were examined at this university, she said.

Advertisment

The president underlined the need to promote organic farming to combat climate change and soil erosion. Murmu congratulated the students who were conferred with degrees and got medals at the convocation, saying the higher number of girls than boys among the medal winners showed a healthy trend.

"I have attended at least 50 convocations since assuming office and noted with great pleasure that our daughters are doing really well. It is a sign of the emergence of a new and strong India," she said. Murmu, who came on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand on Tuesday, was received at the Pant Nagar airport by Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Gurmit Singh. Singh accompanied her to the convocation where Union Minister of State for Tourism and Defence Ajay Bhatt and Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi also joined them on the dais.

The president will spend the night at the Raj Bhawan here and visit Badrinath on Wednesday, officials said. PTI ALM RPA