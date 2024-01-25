Prez Murmu hails women sportspersons, expects stronger show at Paris Olympics

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Lauding women athletes for their contribution in India's impressive international performances, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said she expects the country to set new benchmarks at the Paris Olympics later this year.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, the President particularly mentioned India's best-ever Asian Games performance last year.

Of the 107 medals won in Hangzhou, China, 46 were brought home by women athletes with shooter Esha Singh claiming four of them, including one gold, and compound archer Jyoti Surekha winning three golds.

It was the first time that India's medal tally touched the triple figure at the continental showpiece.

"Our sportspersons have raised India's profile on the international stage. In the Asian Games held last year, we made history with a record-breaking tally of 107 medals, and we won 111 medals in the Asian Para Games," said the President.

"We are glad to see that women are making a very impressive contribution to our medal tally. Our sportsstars have inspired children to take up diverse sports and games, helping them boost their self-confidence. I am sure that our sportspersons, who are infused with this new confidence, will deliver an improved performance at the upcoming Paris Olympics," she added.

India won seven medals in the Tokyo Olympics, including a first-ever athletics gold courtesy javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and a jinx-breaking bronze medal in men's hockey.

Mirabai Chanu (silver, weightlifting), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze, boxing) and P V Sindhu (bronze, badminton) were the women medalists at the Tokyo Games, which were held a year late in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI PM SKL TIR TIR