Prez Murmu hosts 'At Home' at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu hosted an 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam here on Friday.

Advertisment

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his ministerial colleagues and several other dignitaries attended the event.

Tamilisai Soundararajan in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, thanked the President Droupadi Murmu and Reddy for the hospitality and their valuable time.

The President, who arrived in Hyderabad on December 18 as part of an annual southern sojourn, is staying at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bollarum, Secunderabad. PTI VVK VVK SDP SS