Prez Murmu hosts 'At Home' reception in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI) President Drouapdi Murmu on Sunday hosted an "At Home" reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam here, one of the Presidential Retreats.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, were among the dignitaries who attended the event.

Murmu arrived here on December 17 as part of her winter sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolarum, Secunderabad.

The President visits the Rashtrapati Nilayam at least once a year and conducts official business. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH