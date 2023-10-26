Prez Murmu in Tamil Nadu for maritime varsity convocation

Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Thursday to preside over the eighth convocation of the Indian Maritime University (IMU) on October 27.

On her arrival here from Karnataka, Murmu was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and state ministers including Duraimurugan.

President Murmu, Governor Ravi, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy will take part in the convocation ceremony, a PIB press release said.

At the varsity campus, Sonowal will lay the foundation stone for an innovation lab (Rs 6.8 crore) and an administrative block 'C' (Rs 21.25 crore).

During this event, 10 gold and 10 silver medals will be conferred on the meritorious students. Also, 1,944 students of the four schools from six campuses of the IMU and from the affiliated institutes will receive their degrees.

A total of 245 candidates will receive the degrees in person, including two Ph.D. scholars and one scholar of M S (by research), the release said.

Security was beefed up in view of the President's visit and her stay at the Raj Bhavan here. Murmu visited Karnataka on October 26. The IMU, a central university, is headquartered here. PTI VGN ROH