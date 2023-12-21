Prez Murmu inaugurates replica of historic flag post, tourist attractions at Rashtrapati Nilayam

Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI) A replica of the flag post on which the tricolour was hoisted, after the taking down of the Hyderabad flag, soon after the liberation of the Princely State of Hyderabad was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday among the various tourist attractions inaugurated at Rashtrapati Nilayam here.

Advertisment

The President, who arrived in Hyderabad on Monday as part of an annual southern sojourn, is staying at the Rashtrapathi Nilayam located in Bollarum in Secunderabad.

The President inaugurated various tourist attractions at Rashtrapati Nilayam, which include a replica of the historic flag post, restored step wells and traditional irrigation system and new enclaves in the knowledge gallery, an official release said.

The original flag post on which the tricolour was hoisted on September 17, 1948, after Operation Polo, had been dismantled in 2010 as it had become dilapidated, it said.

Advertisment

The replica of the flag post is made of teak wood and is divided into three parts--two 15 m square sections, and a 6 m circular section, each reinforced with SS plates and copper hoops.

Ten foundations have been reused, and four new stone foundations have been added for stability. Four 250W LED focus lights on 4 m high posts have been installed at each corner for night illumination, it said.

The other new additions at Rashtrapati Nilayam include a maze garden and Children’s park.

Advertisment

Further, three stepwells were restored – Jai Hind Stepwell, Nakshatra Step well, Chinna Baavi. These would help capture 13 million liters of rainwater annually at Rashtrapati Nilayam for water security and local resource sustainability, the release said.

It will increase water security and local resource sustainability while traditional irrigation systems will make visitors aware of the heritage, the release said.

A Shiva and Nandi Bull sculpture was also inaugurated by the President.

Advertisment

New enclaves of the knowledge gallery depicting the story of crisis in Hyderabad during unification of Princely states, Operation Polo, and Liberation of Hyderabad was also inaugurated.

In the knowledge gallery, two new enclaves have been added -- one provides information about the unification of Hyderabad and another about Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Presidents of India.

The rock paintings outside the knowledge gallery depict various aspects of "Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat" – scientific and defence achievements, heritage, various monuments and art forms, it said.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam remains open to the public throughout the year, except during the President’s southern sojourn, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH