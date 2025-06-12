Prez Murmu, Modi lead nation in expressing shock and grief over Air India plane crash

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of different political parties expressed shock and grief over the crash of an Air India plane carrying 242 people in Ahmedabad.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words," Modi said.

"In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," he said in a post on X.

The Ahmedabad-London Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad minutes after takeoff on Thursday, killing almost everyone. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was among the dead.

President Murmu termed the crash a heart-rending disaster, saying the nation stands with the affected people in this hour of indescribable grief.

Dhankhar said the crash has left the nation dealing with a devastating human tragedy, as he mourned the death of people.

In this moment of grief, the nation stands united in solidarity with them, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Ahmedabad to take stock of the situation.

"Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation," Shah said in a post on X before embarking from Delhi.

BJP president and Union minister J P Nadda said the news of many people being killed in the plane crash is extremely sad.

He said he spoke to Gujarat BJP president and Union minister C R Paatil and the state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and took information about health facilities and relief work.

"I appeal to all BJP workers to engage in relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help to the affected families," Nadda said.

Expressing shock and grief, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it is heart-wrenching to see the horrific visuals of the crash.

He also expressed condolences to families of those who died in the crash and urged party workers to provide all support to the victims and their loved ones.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in a statement, said, "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts are with the families of the passengers and the crew. The visuals are most heart-wrenching." "The entire country is overtaken by grief and is praying," she added.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the crash is heartbreaking.

"The pain and anxiety the families of the passengers and crew must be feeling is unimaginable. My thoughts are with each one of them in this incredibly difficult moment.

"Urgent rescue and relief efforts by the administration are critical - every life matters, every second counts. Congress workers must do everything they can to help on the ground," he said in a post on X.

AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the Congress is shocked by the devastating tragedy.

"Our prayers continue for the passengers and the crew. It is a moment of utmost grief," he added.

Another Congress leader KC Venugopal said the tragedy has shocked the nation and no words are enough to describe the pain.

"All PCCs and affiliated organisations are instructed to cancel all organisation-related events tomorrow as a mark of respect to the victims of this tragedy," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed "profound shock" over the crash.

"Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today," Banerjee said in a post on X.

"It is the most sad news for all of us, even while we anxiously wait for survivors' details and pray for the survival of all...," she said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said he was deeply shocked by the horrifying crash. "My thoughts are with everyone affected and the families of those on board. Hoping every possible effort is underway for rescue and relief." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he was in deep sorrow over the crash.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said it is very saddening that the Air India plane crashed as he sent prayers for all passengers. He also demanded authorities give immediate clarification into the plane crash in which several casualties are feared dead.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called the plane crash in Ahmedabad "sad and painful" while National Conference president Farooq Abdullah demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

"There should be a thorough investigation. I think these are new planes, and they should see what really happened. I have not heard that these planes have faced any such difficulties," he said.

CPI general secretary D Raja said he was deeply shocked by the tragic crash in Ahmedabad and sent his heartfelt condolences to those who lost their loved ones.

There was no official count of those killed even hours after the Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI171) crashed in the city civil hospital and BJ Medical College near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and burst into a ball of fire.

According to Air India, of the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian. The other 12 were two pilots and 10 crew members. PTI SKC/NAB/KR ZMN