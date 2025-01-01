Prez Murmu, PM Modi greet nation on New Year

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers on Wednesday extended New Year greetings to the people and wished for prosperity, success and harmony.

Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also invoked the Constitution in their new year wishes urging everyone to remain loyal to it and nurture democratic values with resolve to keep nation first.

Modi hoped the new year brings "new opportunities, success and endless joy".

"Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity," he said on X.

President Murmu asked the people to renew commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world," she said in a post on X.

Dhankhar said 2025 marks the entry into final quarter of our Constitution's centenary.

"Warm greetings to all citizens as we enter 2025 – a momentous juncture in our republic's journey. This year marks our entry into the final quarter of our Constitution's centenary. Time for us to rededicate ourselves towards realizing the vision of our #Constitution makers while advancing towards #ViksitBharat at 2047.

"Let us move forward with determination, nurturing democratic values with resolve to keep nation first. Wishing all a happy and purposeful #NewYear2025!," he posted.

Birla called upon the nation to pledge to remain loyal to the Constitution.

"Let us all pledge to remain loyal to the Constitution, discharge our responsibilities towards the country and society, and move forward with commitment to build a 'Developed India'. It is the wish that this year be beneficial for the common people and progressive for the nation," he said in a post on X.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared pictures of his visit to a temple to seek Lord Jagannath's blessings.

"Started the day with the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath. May he bless everyone with health, happiness and success. As we step into 2025, let’s embrace stronger commitments to drive personal and professional growth and prioritise health and well-being. Let us also work harder to realise the goal of Viksit Bharat," he said.

BJP president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda hoped the new year brings "happiness, prosperity and well being into everyone's lives".

"Happy New Year to everyone! May this year be filled with happiness, prosperity and good health," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. PTI GJS ZMN