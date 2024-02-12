Prez Murmu reflects on her journey to top office in interview with Smriti Irani; to be aired Tuesday

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) All India Radio will air an hour-long programme on Tuesday in which President Droupadi Murmu reflects on her journey to the country’s highest constitutional post – from childhood memories to stories in public life – in an interview with Union minister Smriti Irani.

“The special episode, recorded at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, will be broadcast on World Radio Day tomorrow at 9 am on Akashvani Gold and 7 PM on Akashvani Rainbow,” the public broadcaster said in a statement on Monday.

The programme will be aired in the radio series, ‘Nai Soch Nai Kahani - A Radio Journey with Smriti Irani’, hosted by the Union minister for the All India Radio (AIR). The show celebrates incredible tales of empowerment of women with the aid of the government's initiatives.

“The Union minister's show for Akashvani will conclude with the president's interaction,” the statement said, adding the radio show will also be available on all social media platforms of Akashvani.

In an interaction with Irani, the public broadcaster said, “The president shared a myriad of experiences, beginning with her childhood to becoming a public figure. She fondly described the story behind her name, which was given to her by her school teacher.” Murmu also delved into her educational, professional and political journey, and shared her experiences of interacting with the masses as the president. She also talked about her recent travel in Delhi Metro, it added.

“President Murmu recounted how an ordinary tribal woman like her overcame several hardships, and went on to achieve her aim of serving the nation through her grit, dedication and determination,” the AIR said.

“The president also recalled the historic day when she first arrived in the new Parliament for her address to the joint sitting of the House, with the Sengol being carried in front of her,” it added.

The AIR said the president expressed her happiness at the government coming up with schemes like Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), an initiative aimed at the welfare of the tribal population, especially the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

President Murmu also shared her vision for a developed India by 2047, the public broadcaster added.