Prez Murmu to attend Central Tribal University convocation in Vizag on Jun 10

Amaravati, May 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will attend the first convocation of the Central Tribal University in Visakhapatnam on June 10, the state government said on Friday.

In view of the President's visit, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand today reviewed the preparations and directed officials to make proper arrangements, an official release said.

"As per the present minute-to-minute programme, the President will reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 am on June 10, participate in the first convocation ceremony of the Central Tribal University till 3 pm and leave for Jharkhand state tour by plane from Visakhapatnam at 3.20 pm," said Vijayanand in the release.

Therefore, he directed officials to make proper arrangements for the President's visit, adhering to the protocol rules.