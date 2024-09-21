Prez Murmu to attend NALSAR University of Law convocation in Telangana on Sep 28

Hyderabad, Sep 21 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will attend the convocation of NALSAR University of Law and inaugurate 'Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav' at Rashtrapati Nilayam here during a one-day visit to Telangana on September 28.

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a meeting with officials here on Saturday and reviewed the arrangements for the President's visit.

The President would attend the convocation in the morning and inaugurate the mahotsav at the Rashtrapati Nilayam later in the evening, the Chief Secretary said.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to make all arrangements in a befitting manner well in advance while ensuring that there is absolute coordination between various departments, an official release said.

The police department was asked to make adequate security arrangements, while the Roads and Buildings department was told to undertake repair of roads, including the contingency routes to be used by the convoy of the President, in coordination with the officials of Secunderabad Cantonment Board and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), it said.

The forest department was directed to depute snake catchers at Rashtrapati Nilayam as well as special teams to deal with the monkey menace and bee-hives in and around Nilayam, in coordination with the GHMC, the release said.

Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad is one of the Presidential Retreats, the other being The Retreat Building in Shimla.