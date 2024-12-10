Prez Murmu to undertake sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad from Dec 17-21

Hyderabad, Dec 10 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here, one of the Presidential Retreats, from December 17 to 21.

Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, who held a meeting with officials on Tuesday, directed them to work in close coordination and make foolproof arrangements for the President's visit.

The forest department officials were told to depute snake catchers and complete the task of catching snakes well in advance at the Rashtrapati Nilayam. The Chief Secretary directed that a snake catching team be stationed round the clock at the Nilayam, an official release said.

Similarly, special teams should be deputed to deal with the monkey menace in and around the Nilayam in coordination with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The GHMC was directed to ensure that bee catching is done well in advance, it said.

The Chief Secretary gave directives to several government departments, including health, municipal administration and police, on the arrangements.

The President of India visits the Rashtrapati Nilayam and stays there at least once a year and conducts official business from the Nilayam.

The location of 'The Retreat Building' in Shimla and the 'Rashtrapati Nilayam' in Hyderabad (Presidential Retreats) are indicative of the integrative role of the Office of the President of India in the country. These locations, one in the north and another in the south, symbolise the country's unity and the unity of diverse cultures and people.

Located at Bolarum in the city, the Rashtrapati Nilayam building was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India attained independence and handed over to the President's Secretariat.

Constructed during 1860, the building has a total land area of 90 acres. A single storied building, it contains in its premises 11 rooms. It also has a dining hall, cinema hall, morning room, dining room and others. PTI SJR SJR KH