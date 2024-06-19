Prez Murmu to visit institute for persons with disabilities on Thursday

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities here on Thursday.

During her visit, the President will pay homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, after which she will ceremonially plant a sapling on the institute's premises, symbolizing growth and renewal.

According to an official statement, President Murmu will then proceed to inspect the Prosthetics and Orthotics workshop, emphasizing the importance of rehabilitation services in enhancing the lives of individuals with physical disabilities.

Her tour will also include a visit to the Cross Disability Early Intervention Centre, where she will interact with children undergoing treatment, gaining insights into their health progress and the efficacy of the institute's interventions.

Highlighting the talents and achievements of differently abled children, a cultural programme has been organized for the President, showcasing their diverse skills and capabilities.

Following the presentations, President Murmu is slated to address the children and staff of the institute, the statement said. PTI UZM UZM KVK KVK