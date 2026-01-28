Prez Murmu's address reflects India's remarkable development journey in recent times: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said President Droupadi Murmu's "inspiring" address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament reflected India's remarkable development journey in recent times while showing a clear direction for the future.

Murmu's address marks the beginning of the Budget session.

Modi said the Budget session of Parliament has commenced with the President's "inspiring" address to both Houses.

He said in India's parliamentary traditions, the President's address has a special importance, as it spells out the policy direction and collective resolve that will guide the nation's developmental journey in the coming months.

"Today's address was comprehensive and insightful. It reflected India's remarkable development journey in recent times while showing a clear direction for the future," he said on X.

The prime minister said the emphasis on building a Viksit Bharat was perfectly captured, reflecting the shared aspiration of building a strong and self-reliant nation.

"The address also covered a wide range of themes, highlighting sustained efforts for farmers, youth, the poor and the downtrodden. It reaffirmed our collective commitment to further speed up the reform express and the emphasis on innovation and good governance," he said.