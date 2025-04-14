Prez, PM, HM greet people of Assam on occasion of Bohag Bihu

Guwahati, Apr 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah on Monday greeted the people of Assam on the occasion of Bohag Bihu, the Assamese New Year.

Rongali Bihu or Bohag Bihu festivities gripped the state as people prepared for extended celebrations, which will continue for nearly the entire month of Bohag.

Murmu, in a post on X, offered her greetings to all Indians in the country as well as abroad on the occasion of Bohag Bihu, and also Vaisakhi, Vishu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu Pirapu, the other major festivals celebrated across the country simultaneously.

The Prime Minister in a post on social media, said, "Wishing you a joyous and vibrant Bohag Bihu! May the new year bring new beginnings, happiness and prosperity in all that you do. Praying for everyone's good health and fulfilment of all aspirations." Shah, in his post on X, extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Bohag Bihu.

"May the joy of welcoming the Assamese new year vibrating on the banks of the Brahmaputra invite prosperity and well-being for everyone," he said.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, greeting the people on the occasion, said the beginning of the festivities with 'Garu Bihu' symbolises the importance of farming in the life of the people of the state.

"May this pious day bring with it the message of happiness and harmony in the lives of all," he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his message on X, said, "On this special occasion, my prayers for the health and well-being of our livestock, which are an integral part of the state's society and economy." In another post on the micro-blogging site, he said, "Today, Assam observes one of its most sacred and meaningful traditions — Garu Bihu, the first and most spiritually significant day of the Rongali Bihu celebrations. This day is dedicated to the worship of the cow (Gomata), who holds a divine place in Sanatan Hindu Dharma as the eternal nurturer, a symbol of motherhood, sustenance, and purity." Stating that Garu Bihu is the 'spiritual foundation' of Bihu celebration, Sarma said that it is only after worshipping the cow, do Assamese families move forward to celebrate 'Manuh Bihu' and the joyous festivities that follow.

The chief minister said for generations, "the Assamese people have seen the cow not merely as livestock, but as a revered member of the household".

"In a time of growing disconnect from nature and traditional values, Garu Bihu — celebrated today — reminds us to begin every new season with gratitude and reverence," he added.

The Rongali or Bohag Bihu begins with 'Goru Bihu', a day when cattle are washed and worshipped, with the second day celebrated as 'Manuh Bihu', when people exchange greetings.

All seven days of the first week of Bohag are dedicated to celebrating different aspects and elements of nature and people, with Bihu songs and dances forming an integral part of the festivities.

People across the state joined the festivities which will continue for nearly the entire month of Bohag.

From exchanging gifts to visiting family and friends to catching their favourite artists performing at cultural shows, the spirit of Rongali Bihu encompasses all Assamese living in the state and outside.