Prez, PM pay tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on birth anniversary, recall his teachings

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary.

The birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru is observed as 'Prakash Utsav'.

Guru Gobind Singh, who established the Khalsa Panth, was born in Patna Sahib in 1666.

President Murmu hoped that Guru Gobind Singh's timeless teachings guide all towards a path of righteousness, peace and harmony.

"Greetings to all on the sacred occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji! His selfless devotion to well-being of humanity continues to inspire us. Guru Gobind Singh Ji always advocated for equality and justice.

"May his timeless teachings guide us towards a path of righteousness, peace, and harmony," Murmu said in a post on X.

Vice President Dhankhar said on X that on this blessed occasion, "we honour the great Guru's unparalleled courage, wisdom, and sacrifice. His teachings inspire us to uphold justice, equality, and selfless service".

PM Modi said Guru Gobind Singh's thoughts inspire people to build a society that is progressive, prosperous and compassionate.