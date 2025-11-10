Prez, PM to attend Sathya Sai Baba birth centenary celebrations

Amaravati, Nov 10 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the birth centenary celebrations of Puttaparthi Sathya Sai Baba in Sri Sathyasai district.

The prime minister is scheduled to attend the celebrations on November 19 and the president on November 22.

Sathya Sai Baba was born on November 23, 1926 and died on April 24, 2011.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the celebrations on November 19 and President Droupadi Murmu on November 22," said an official release on Monday, adding that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to make grand arrangements.

The chief minister noted that a large number of people are expected to attend and instructed officials to make proper arrangements to deal with the traffic and set up medical camps.

Meanwhile, officials informed the CM that the Indian Railways will operate 65 special trains to Puttaparthi in Sri Sathyasai district from November 13 to December 1, and 20 buses will be arranged for the convenience of people from the railway station to Prasanthi Nilayam.

The Sri Sathya Sai International Organisation (SSSIO) is a spiritual and humanitarian organisation founded by Sri Sathya Sai Baba and has been active for over 50 years globally.