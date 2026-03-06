Prez to attend International Santal Conference in Bengal on Saturday

Kolkata, Mar 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a day-long visit to West Bengal on Saturday to attend the ninth International Santal Conference in Darjeeling district, an official statement said.

She was previously scheduled to visit Darjeeling for two days from Friday, but the itinerary was revised following the resignation of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday.

"She will grace the 9th International Santal Conference, being organised by the International Santal Council," the statement said.

The two-day conference is scheduled to be held near Bidhannagar in Siliguri.

The president appointed Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi as the new West Bengal governor, but he is yet to take charge. PTI AMR ACD