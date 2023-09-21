President to inaugurate UP trade show in Greater Noida, police urge public to avoid expressway from 2-8 pm

Noida: President Droupadi Murmu will on Thursday inaugurate the first edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show in Greater Noida in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials here said.

Security has been stepped up across the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, adjoining Delhi, with the deployment of around 8,000 police personnel and a dozen companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and the paramilitary forces. Around 1,300 police personnel are deployed on traffic-related duty for the five-day show, they said.

The police also appealed to the general public to avoid the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway between 2 pm and 8 pm and follow its traffic advisory.

On Wednesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement, "The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will visit Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) tomorrow (September 21) to inaugurate the first Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS)."

Over 2,000 exhibitors will display their products at the show to "showcase prosperous Uttar Pradesh to the world". Guests, entrepreneurs and exporters from various countries will participate in the programme where over two lakh visitors are expected. Entry for the general public is free from 3 pm to 8 pm.

"We are working rapidly towards making Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 trillion economy. This programme is certainly going to be a key milestone in this direction," UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta said during a preparation review at India Expo Centre and Mart.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anand Kulkarni told PTI on Thursday that around 8,000 policemen and women, apart from 12 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and the paramilitary forces, are on duty during the trade show.

"Quick response teams are deployed at major security points. We have deployment on rooftops also, there will be CCTV monitoring as well," Kulkarni said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said around 1,300 personnel are deployed dedicatedly for traffic-related duties.

"We have issued traffic advisories over the last few days for the UP ITS so that people could avoid inconvenience due to diversions and restrictions. For today, we have urged the public to avoid the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway between 2 pm and 8 pm," Yadav told PTI.

Through the UP ITS, exhibitors will showcase their products to entrepreneurs and exporters from the country and the world. The products will cover diverse sectors such as the One District One Product, health care, food processing, pharmaceuticals, dairy, electronics and e-commerce, the state government said.

Various departments of the Uttar Pradesh government will showcase the state's potential and development roadmap through their stalls. Additionally, state government departments and institutions, including the Mumbai Dabbawala, will conduct informative sessions on various business activities, it added.

"This event underscores the Yogi Adityanath government's commitment to achieving the goal of transforming the state into a one-trillion-dollar economy. The UP International Trade Show is envisioned as a regular fair that will uniquely promote small, medium, and large enterprises from Uttar Pradesh," the government said.