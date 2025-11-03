Prez urges MLAs to rise above politics, focus on welfare of underprivileged people

Dehradun, Nov 3 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said MLAs are the most important link between the government and people, and urged them to rise above party politics to work diligently for the development and welfare of people, especially for the underprivileged sections. She was addressing a special session held to commemorate the silver jubilee of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly.

Murmu said that the Legislative Assemblies are a key pillar of our parliamentary system, in which the Constitution makers consistently placed greater importance on accountability.

Stating that MLAs are the most important link between the government and people, Murmu said it is a privilege to have the opportunity to connect with people and serve them at the grassroots level.

Referring to her own experience as an MLA, she said, "If MLAs remain actively engaged in solving public problems and working for people's welfare with a spirit of service, the bond of trust between the people and their representatives will remain unbreakable." She urged the MLAs to transcend party politics and pursue development and public welfare with complete dedication.

Murmu also stressed that providing development opportunities to the younger generation should be a priority.

Congratulating the state on its silver jubilee, Murmu invoked the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, during whose tenure Uttarakhand was created in November 2000.

She said that in its 25-year journey, Uttarakhand has achieved impressive development goals in many areas, including environment, energy, tourism, health, education, infrastructure, digital and physical connectivity, which have improved several parameters of the Human Development Index in the state.

Appreciating the state's efforts towards women's empowerment, the President expressed hope that the glorious tradition of extraordinary women from the state, including activist Sushila Baluni, mountaineer Bachendri Pal, Chipko movement leader Gaura Devi, environmentalist Radha Bhatt, and hockey player Vandana Kataria, would continue.

Murmu said the Uttarakhand Assembly has enhanced its prestige by appointing Ritu Khanduri Bhushan as its first woman Speaker and expressed desire that the number of women in the Assembly be increased through the active efforts of all stakeholders.

She said the traditions of spirituality and bravery have always flowed from the Devbhoomi of Uttarakhand, where youths show enthusiasm in joining the Army and protect the motherland.

Murmu also praised the members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly for implementing the Uniform Civil Code. She specifically mentioned the Uttarakhand Lokayukta Bill, the Uttarakhand Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Bill, and the Anti-Copying Bill, among the more than 550 bills by it passed so far.

Referring to Uttarakhand's unique natural wealth and beauty, she said that the state must move forward on the path of development while preserving these gifts of nature.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, and MLAs were present on the occasion.