Prez, V-P, PM condole loss of lives in Karnataka, TN road accidents

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in road accidents in Karnataka's Chitradurga and Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least five people were killed when a sleeper bus burst into flames after it was hit by a speeding truck in Chitradurga district early Thursday. The bus was carrying 30 passengers and most of them were burnt alive, according to police.

In Tamil Nadu, nine people were killed near Cuddalore on Wednesday after a government bus swerved to the opposite side and collided with two vehicles.

"Deeply pained by the tragic bus fire incident in Chitradurga, Karnataka, which has led to the loss of lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X.

Vice President Radhakrishnan expressed grief over the loss of lives in the two accidents.

Prime Minister Modi extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the Chitradurga accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for them.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on X. PTI ACB AKV NAB DIV DIV