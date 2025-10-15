Prez, Vice-Prez grieves death in Rajasthan bus fire; Murmu terms it 'extremely heartbreaking'

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the loss of lives due to a fire in a bus in Rajasthan is extremely heartbreaking and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan also condoled the deaths.

Twenty passengers were burnt alive and 16 were critically injured when the private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday, police said.

"The news of the deaths of several people due to a fire in a bus in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Vice-President Secretariat quoted Radhakrishnan in an X post to say, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the tragic bus fire incident in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of deceased.

According to police, the bus, carrying 57 passengers, left Jaisalmer around 3 pm. On the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway, smoke began emerging from the rear of the vehicle. The driver stopped the bus along the roadside, but within moments, the flames engulfed the vehicle.

Locals and passers-by rushed to the spot and assisted in the rescue efforts. Army personnel also assisted in the operation.

Fire tenders and police were informed, and the injured passengers were taken to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer for treatment.