PRHI, Cambridge University Press to host first 'The White Owl Literature Festival' in Nagaland

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) In good news for bibliophiles, two publishers Penguin Random House India (PRHI) and Cambridge University Press will come together for the first time to host a one-of-its-kind literature festival and book fair in Nagaland, starting February 9.

Advertisment

"The White Owl Literature Festival and Book Fair", to be held at the Zone Niathu by The Park in Chumoukedima, Nagaland, aims to celebrate the Northeast's history, culture and geography.

Organised in collaboration between The White Owl Book Lounge, PRHI and Cambridge University Press, the two-day literary extravaganza designed around the theme 'Echoes of Narratives' will cover myriad topics, ranging from the legacy of Northeast India to the world of graphic novels, commercial fiction, and discussions on the economy, environment and wellness.

"Our publishing house has been actively curating a powerful portfolio of writing from the region and we take immense pride in our list of books and voices that we publish. This festival is a perfect way to pay homage to one of the richest literary hubs in our country," said Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO of Penguin Random House India (PRHI) and South-East Asia, in a statement.

Advertisment

Several bestselling authors, including the likes of Vivek Shanbagh, Taslima Nasreen, Sarnath Banerjee, Durjoy Dutta, Viju B, Vasudha Rai, Nikhil Gulati, and Lavanya Karthik, will be attending the festival.

Representing the local voice at the festival are eminent authors Mmhonlumo Kikon, Avinuo Kire, Shelmi Sankhil and more.

"Nagaland, along with the other northeastern states of India, is a vibrant tapestry of storytelling. Literature, oral and now written, has kept us grounded in our roots and given us the ability to collaborate with other strengths.

Advertisment

"Penguin and Cambridge University Press, as partners, will enable this one-of-a-kind event in the region to reach out to a wider audience and invite new and fresh interest in the Northeast," said Viketuno Rio, festival director and proprietor of The White Owl.

Along with the literature festival, the organiser will also host, what is touted to be Nagaland's first book fair, showcasing a diverse collection of books covering a variety of genres to readers of all ages.

In addition to literary delights, attendees can immerse themselves in cultural performances and indulge in an eclectic food service, adding a sensory dimension to the overall festival experience.

The entry fee of the festival, set to conclude on February 10, is Rs 50. PTI MG RDS RDS