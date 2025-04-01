PRHI, Kuku FM teams up to release 15 Hindi audiobooks

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Publisher Penguin Random House India (PRHI) and storytelling platform Kuku FM on Tuesday announced the launch of 15 exclusive Hindi audio books.

The partnership will see Kuku FM adapting and producing Hindi audiobooks from Penguin's bestselling collections.

It will feature books penned by renowned names including "Jeevan ke Adbhut Rahasya: Life's Amazing Secrets" and "Energize Your Mind" by spiritual guru Gaur Gopal Das, "Breaking the Mould" by former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and economist Rohit Lamba, "Sach Kahun Toh" by veteran actor Neena Gupta, "My Life in Full" by former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi and "Bravehearts of Bharat" by historian Vikram Sampath.

"With storytelling evolving beyond the page, audiobooks offer a dynamic and immersive way to experience books — welcoming both avid readers and new audiences alike. We’re thrilled to expand our Indian language publishing efforts and look forward to seeing these stories resonate with a wider audience," Vijesh Kumar, vice-president of product (local and International) at PRHI, said in a statement.

"India's Most Fearless" (part one and two) by authors Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, "The Book of Ram" and "Jaya" by mythologist and writer Devdutt Pattanaik, "Make Epic Money" and "Build an Epic Career" by content creator Ankur Warikoo, "Tata Stories" by former director of "Tata Stories" by Harish Bhatt and "Mythakon se Vigyan Tak" by scientist Gauhar Raza are among the other books released in the audiobook format.

The new Hindi audiobooks will be available for purchase on the Kuku FM Android app from April 2025 onward, starting from Rs 175.