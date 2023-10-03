PRHI launches 'Penguin Classics Store' in four metro cities

New Delhi: Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Tuesday announced the launch of 'Penguin Classics Store' in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The year-long initiative, which aims to bring the publisher's range of international classics under one roof, will provide readers with an "unparalleled literary experience that allows them to explore unexplored writers and discover from cover to cover the writings that are as relevant today as they were when they got published", they informed in a statement.

While PRHI has partnered with five stores of legacy bookstore chain Bahrisons in Delhi and joined hands with Kitab Khana, another legacy bookstore that is renowned for its location in a heritage building, in Mumbai; the publishing house is collaborating with independent bookstore Blossoms in Bangalore and with Starmark, one of the pioneers of large-format book retail, in Kolkata.

"Penguin Classics has been running since 1946 and encompasses over 500 authors, 1,250 books, and 4,000 years of world literature. Navigating this breadth can be a challenge for readers, so we are delighted to be partnering with some of the best bookshops in India on our Penguin Classics Stores, to create dedicated spaces where readers can rediscover familiar stories as well as make new discoveries from across the list," Sam Voulters, brand director of Penguin Classics, said.

In addition to becoming home to some of the most loved and recognised classics collections, the Penguin Classics Store at each of these bookstores will offer merchandise and a curated selection of recommendations under various genres, including romance, queer literature, mystery, thriller, and sci-fi.

For the more seasoned readers, the bookstores will also offer a range of collected writings like "The Penguin Book of Feminist Writing", "The Penguin Book of Migration Literature", and "The Penguin Book of Mermaids".

"Classics are not just a genre; they are timeless and a perennial favourite. Over the years, these books have only grown in popularity and demand, and it is an honour and privilege, as the home to almost all the classics, that we, along with our trusted retail partners, can create a haven for book enthusiasts to indulge in the unexplored and exceptional world of literary masterpieces,’ said Nandan Jha, executive vice-president at PRHI.

PRHI also plans to introduce a student volunteer programme as part of its collaboration with these bookstores to create Penguin Classics Store ambassadors, who will assist readers in discovering unexplored and rare literary gems, providing personalised recommendations, and fostering a sense of community within the store.