Price hike: D K Shivakumar asks BJP to take out march against centre

Bengaluru: With the centre hiking the cooking gas price and excise duty on petrol and diesel, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday criticised the BJP that takes out protest march against the state government focusing on issues including price hike.

He urged the state unit of BJP to take out their march, Janakrosha Yatre, against their own government at the Centre instead.

The Karnataka BJP on Monday had launched its 16-day 'Janakrosha Yatre', a statewide campaign criticising the Congress government for price hike, 4 percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts and alleged diversion of funds meant to SC/ST sub-plan.

"Namaskara to my BJP friends, you are all doing Janakrosha Yatre, I congratulate all of you. But at the same time the Government of India, your BJP government, has hiked the prices of petrol, diesel and gas," Shivakumar said.

I congratulate my BJP friends who are doing the Janakrosha Yatre against the Union BJP Govt.



May you continue to fight against #PriceHike! pic.twitter.com/LWOfdepVpN — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) April 8, 2025

"I wish you all the best, you have to continue your Janakrosha Yatre against the BJP government," he added.

Calling BJP's Janakrosha Yatre as "farce", Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too on Monday had said, "Now I want to know the reaction of the BJP leaders in the state. The BJP leaders should explain to the people of the state why the Central Government is continuously increasing the prices of petroleum products even though the price of crude oil is falling in the international market."

In a post on 'X', he said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has smeared ink on the faces of BJP leaders who are trying to put the burden of the sin of price hike on our heads.

"Those who have embarked on the Janakrosha Yatra now have only two options: either they should put pressure on the Prime Minister to reduce the prices that the Central BJP government has increased, or they should end the Yatra, pack up and return to their respective homes. Apart from this, if they continue with the farce of this Yatra, they will definitely face public anger," he added.

The central government on Monday hiked the cooking gas price by a steep Rs 50 per cylinder and raised excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each, but without changing retail prices.

The Karnataka Congress has even planned to stage a protest at the city's Freedom Park against the centre's decision to hike cooking gas price and excise duty on petrol and diesel.

BJP has been targeting the Congress government in the state, accusing it of imposing financial burden on the public by increasing prices of milk and diesel apart from hiking power tariff, bus fare and metro fare, among others.