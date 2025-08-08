Price of buying foreign goods is terrorism: Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the country "pays the price" for buying foreign-made products with terrorism as he urged people to buy 'swadeshi' products.

Addressing a gathering on the last day of Kakori Train Action Shatabdi Mahotsav (centenary celebrations), Adityanath said, "When the country moved forward in its fight for freedom, Mahatma Gandhi made every person to join the swadeshi movement.

"Swadeshi should become the aim of our life, swadeshi should become the mantra of our life. We should live for swadeshi and die for the country," he said.

If India sticks to this nationalistic act, then no force in the world can harm India, Adityanath added.

"Festivals are upon us. When we buy 'swadeshi' items, then the money goes to our craftsmen and entrepreneurs. The money that goes to them is spent on the development of the country, upliftment of the country, and invested in the country's prosperity," Adityanath said.

"When we buy foreign articles, we don't pay its price, we later pay another price in the form of terrorism and are forced to bear its sting, the chief minister said.

Adityanath promoted khadi goods and urged people to buy items from Gandhi Ashram on October 2, he said.

"Gifts we buy may be a bit expensive now, but it should be 'swadeshi'," he said.

On the centenary celebrations of the Kakori incident, Adityanath also announced that Lucknow's Malihabadi mango will now be sold under the "Kakori brand".

Adityanath recalled the Kakori incident when 100 years ago, on August 9, 1925, Indian revolutionaries took back the "hard-earned wealth" of the people of the country that the British government of the time was taking away to England.

"In 1927, Ramprasad Bismil, who led this campaign was hanged to death in Gorakhpur jail, while Ashfaqullah Khan, Thakur Roshan Singh, Rajendranath Lahiri, and other revolutionaries were hanged to death in different jails without even giving them an opportunity for hearing," he said.

Adityanath added, "Chandrashekhar Azad could not be caught by the then government, and he himself attained martyrdom while fighting the British. Today, in the centenary celebrations, it is an occasion to remember them, who are an inspiration to our current generation." In 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government renamed the revolutionary event as Kakori Train Action. The new name was used in official communications to refer to the event, which was usually described as the 'Kakori train robbery' or the 'Kakori train conspiracy'.